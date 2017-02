Huge PB for me today as I smashed a 206.5kg or 455lbs log! I can't wait for the season to start. I got an amazing crew around me and just keep growing stronger! @stanefferding @australianstrengthcoach @stefansolvi @roguefitness @gymgrossisten @gloiceland @hafid_fiskverslun @kvosinhotel

A video posted by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:51am PST