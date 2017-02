Gambrinus maitses brittide kummituslaeva.

Ghost Ship (Adnams, UK), pdl 0,5 l, alc 4,5% vol. Ratebeeri liigimääratlus: "Golden Ale/Blond Ale" ja hinnang 62 punkti.

Tootjainfo: "Ghost Ship is a ghostly pale ale which takes its inspiration from Adnams 600-year-old haunted pub, The Bell. Brewed with a selection of malts - Pale Ale, Rye Crystal and Cara. We use Citra, and a blend of other American hop varieties to create some great citrus flavours. Bronze Medal Winner at The International Brewing Awards 2013, Silver Medal winner at the 2014 International Beer Challenge and Gold Medal Winner at The Indie Beer Can Awards 2014 (Contains barley & rye)."