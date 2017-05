Today is World Naked Gardening day. This is me loving life picking some of the chillies in our backyard. The Naughty Corner (my new home 😋) just acquired some new greenery last week too! We now have 2 chilli trees, mint, some sneaky succulent (that I may or may not have retrieved from around the Rosebery area), cacti, a Venus fly trap and some colourful shrubs. Love being naked outside... love my weird little plant collection. Come at me winter 🌻🌱🌸🌞🌺🌵🌶 #worldnakedgardeningday #gardening #succulents #neoburlesque #showgirl #chilli #naked #thenaughtycorner

A post shared by Alicia Rose Quinn (@i_am_lou_p) on May 6, 2017 at 1:02am PDT