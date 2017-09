What a way to celebrate 365 days with this beautiful sweetheart of mine. I love you Morgan Rae. The first celebration of many more to come. You are my everything... I am definitely the luckiest man on the planet. Would not be able to do life without my best friend. You make me smile and bring me joy in such a way that my description would not do you justice. Your love is so pure. You make me a better person. (But unfortunately, my painting skills cannot be helped)

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT