Hi friends! Read here my interview with @nytimes! (Link in bio). I said to my mother: "Before you go mama, I'm gonna make sure I'm back in the theaters and we'll have a big premiere in Paris!" Now it's happening. She's 83, and everything I told my mama is happening now. The world premiere of @jcvanjohnson will be December 12 in Paris and JCVJ will be available to stream at @primevideo on December 15! #JCVD #JCVJ #NewYorkTimes #JeanClaudeVanJohnson #PrimeVideo

