Porsche debuted the Mission E concept more than two years ago, but when the electric sports car goes into production, it will feature a different name. Today, Porsche revealed that name is Taycan, pronounced “tie-con.” Hit the link in our bio for more details. #porsche #taycan #missioneconcept #motortrend

A post shared by Motor Trend Magazine (@motortrend) on Jun 8, 2018 at 3:06pm PDT