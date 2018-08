After four days crossing the Great Karoo Desert, we've emerged in the tiny town of Pofadder. The #Karoo was even more desolate than we'd anticipated; we went one twenty-four-hour stretch without seeing another person or vehicle, and another forty-eight hours without actually talking to anyone other than each other. 🏜️😶 The roads were terrible (230 kilometers of sandy, corrugated gravel heaps, including an unexpected fifty extra kilometers toward the end), but the landscape beautiful, the wild camping hassle-free, and our spirits high. 👌 Here's Lauren enjoying our first few meters of sealed roads in days and days. 🤸 We're shacked up in a pretty lovely hotel for the next two nights to rest and resupply, then have another fifty kilometers of these atrocious roads starting up again at the other end of town. Then: Namibia! 🚲🇿🇦 ➡️ 🚲🇳🇦

